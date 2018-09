Indigenisation of Copper-Chromium-Zirconium-Titanium Alloy for Cryo and Semi-Cryo engines- A Success Story

Optimisation of chemical composition and the melting practice to achieve the designed chemistry and mechanical properties at ambient and high temperatures.

Optimisation of chemical composition and the melting practice to achieve the designed chemistry and mechanical properties at ambient and high temperatures. Optimisation of press forging to avoid defects in UT for higher width plates leading to considerable increase in the yield.

Achieving fine grains by optimizing heat treatment from 9800 C for 10 min. to 7500C for 20 min.

Ultrasonic Trasducer (UT) – Normal beam with TR probe and Angle beam scanning with Class A acceptance criteria.

Bend tests on samples from plates subjected to annealing at 7500C for 20 min. followed by air cooling ensuring formability.



Benefits of the indigenization include:

Very cost effective compared to import.

Self-reliance through establishment of facilities at M/s. NFTDC, Hyderabad which is the second known processing unit globally for production of aerospace quality Cu-Cr-Zr-Ti alloy.

Low establishment costs Refurbishment route of available facilities adopted Rolling mill components designed and realized through various units within India and integrated at NFTDC Existing melt furnace coils at NFTDC were modified to increase the melt capacity to 1000kg