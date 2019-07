ZEE5 to take Bangladeshi entertainment content to global audiences

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global shared the platform’s vision of establishing a deep partnership with Bangladesh by working closely with local talent and local production houses and giving them a global platform.

ZEE5 shared that it will be launching six projects in Bangla over the next one year. For these projects, it will work with some leading artistes from the local entertainment industry. Besides, it will also organize a talent hunt programme for fresh new faces who will get a chance to work in these shows. This talent hunt will be rolled out in association with Robi Axiata Limited. Details of the talent hunt programme will be shared in due course.