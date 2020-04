1)Since our independence there has been no maritime boundary between Pakistan and India because of the pending issue of Sir Creek. 2)The unmarked maritime border between Sindh and Kutch allows free movement of fisherman from both sides resulting in arrests(Fish rich area). 3)The unmarked maritime border has resulted in several thousand square kilometres of disputed oceanic shelf, which is rumoured to be rich in oil and natural gas.

"During my recent visit to the coastal district of Kutch,Kathiawar( Saurashtra) region and the border districts of northern Gujarat, I found there is

GENUINE FEAR

among the people regarding their

SAFETY

and the

SECURITY

of the state of Gujarat. if the government of India agrees to hand over Sir Creek to Pakistan." "I am of the firm opinion that Kutch, Saurashtra and north Gujarat have vast potential of oil and gas, both offshore and onshore. Handing over Sir Creek to Pakistan will endanger our energy security from these potential oil and gas reserves in future. Any attempt to hand over Sir Creek will be a

STRATEGIC BLUNDER

, considering the

HISTORY

and

SENSITIVITY

of the region."