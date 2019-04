To bust the dreams of the OP

–“Islam is evil” - No one believes this



–“Muslims are evil” A significant amount of people ~20 pc believe this



–“Islamic majority countries are evil” - hell no



–“Pakistan is particularly evil” - definitely



–“Pakistan is a terrorist state” - definitely



–“China is evil”- Definitely no. Its more of a irritant neighbor/rival .



–“Israel and India have a unique destiny in ‘fighting Islam” - **** No. Most people wont be able to answer basic 3 questions about Israel.

Click to expand...