As you India has taken some drastic measures to stop the spread of Corona virus pandemic. It has put the whole country underlock down for three week. All form of passenger transport like Buses, train, metro service and commercial aviation are barred from operation till April 14.

In this new thread, i will be posting, what latest steps India is taking to save lives in C0vid-19 pandemic as well impact of C0vid-19 in India.



