India's Vikrant vs China's Fujian: Why Made-in-India aircraft carrier outshines Beijing's warship

The Navies of India and China have received their new aircraft carriers in recent weeks. Beijing on June 17 launched its newest and most advanced aircraft carrier 'Fujian'. The 80,000 tonnes warship is equipped with an electromagnetic aircraft launch system. Only U.S's nuclear-powered Gerald Ford aircraft carrier is equipped with such advanced technology. However, Fujian is a conventional warship and experts warn that China may not be able to fully use the potential of EMALS technology. India on the other hand uses tried and tested STOBAR system on Vikrant. Watch this video to know more.