India’s vaccine shortage to last months, top manufacturer warns
Against the sunny backdrop of a waterfront restaurant in St. Petersburg, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed Monday that local ordinances to curb the spread of the coronavirus were no longer needed, signing an executive order to suspend any outstanding orders.
“We are no longer in a state of emergency,” DeSantis (R) said.
He did, however, extend the state of emergency for 60 days.
On the same day, Florida reported more than 3,000 new coronavirus infections and more than 40 deaths, the second-highest daily death toll in the country.
The announcement is the latest swipe DeSantis has made at local leaders who enacted stricter coronavirus rules. He previously waived fines imposed on people and businesses flouting orders. DeSantis has slammed officials’ efforts to reduce the spread of the virus and touted his state as “free” in comparison with Democratic-led states.
In a news conference Monday, DeSantis said that local officials’ coronavirus-related orders were unnecessary, issuing a suspension of outstanding rules with the executive order. In addition, he signed a bill that would take effect July 1 limiting local governments’ ability to enforce public health measures in the future. The legislation also restricts businesses, schools and other entities from requiring people to provide documentation of their coronavirus vaccination.
“I think that’s the evidence-based thing to do,” he said to applause. “I think folks that are saying they need to be policing people at this point, if you’re saying that, you really are saying you don’t believe in the vaccines, you don’t believe in the science.”
Mayors, especially Democratic officials, were critical of the decision by DeSantis, considered a Republican contender for president in 2024.
“This isn’t for the protection of Floridians. This is for politics, and that’s not what it’s supposed to be,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman (D) said.
“The ‘evidence-based thing to do’ is follow the science,” the state’s top Democrat, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, tweeted. “We should be empowering local leaders & companies to protect their communities and get their economies back on track.”
Against the sunny backdrop of a waterfront restaurant in St. Petersburg, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed Monday that local ordinances to curb the spread of the coronavirus were no longer needed, signing an executive order to suspend any outstanding orders.
“We are no longer in a state of emergency,” DeSantis (R) said.
He did, however, extend the state of emergency for 60 days.
On the same day, Florida reported more than 3,000 new coronavirus infections and more than 40 deaths, the second-highest daily death toll in the country.
The announcement is the latest swipe DeSantis has made at local leaders who enacted stricter coronavirus rules. He previously waived fines imposed on people and businesses flouting orders. DeSantis has slammed officials’ efforts to reduce the spread of the virus and touted his state as “free” in comparison with Democratic-led states.
In a news conference Monday, DeSantis said that local officials’ coronavirus-related orders were unnecessary, issuing a suspension of outstanding rules with the executive order. In addition, he signed a bill that would take effect July 1 limiting local governments’ ability to enforce public health measures in the future. The legislation also restricts businesses, schools and other entities from requiring people to provide documentation of their coronavirus vaccination.
“I think that’s the evidence-based thing to do,” he said to applause. “I think folks that are saying they need to be policing people at this point, if you’re saying that, you really are saying you don’t believe in the vaccines, you don’t believe in the science.”
Mayors, especially Democratic officials, were critical of the decision by DeSantis, considered a Republican contender for president in 2024.
“This isn’t for the protection of Floridians. This is for politics, and that’s not what it’s supposed to be,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman (D) said.
“The ‘evidence-based thing to do’ is follow the science,” the state’s top Democrat, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, tweeted. “We should be empowering local leaders & companies to protect their communities and get their economies back on track.”