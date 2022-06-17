India’s UPI, Rupay cards to be accepted in France; Singapore, UAE, Nepal and Bhutan already using NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lycra Network of France for acceptance of UPI and Rupay Cards in France.

After Singapore, UAE, Nepal and Bhutan, India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay cards are going to make their services available in France, as confirmed by the Union Communication minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lycra Network of France for acceptance of UPI and Rupay Cards in France."India is doing 5.5 billion UPI transactions in a month. Today's MoU with France is a big achievement for us," Vaishnaw told news agency ANI.The NPCI international is also in talks to extend the UPI services in the US, other European countries, and West Asia.With UPI service and RuPay cards available in France, Indian tourists will be able to make seamless payments during their travel to that country.On UPI and RuPay’s availability in France, India's Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf told ANI that, "We have started the process in France by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) NPCI, In-ternational and Lycra Network of France."Ashraf said that when he was the Ambassador of Singapore, he tried to launch Bhim QR and RuPay cards there too." We tried and successfully launched. Most of the merchandise are accepting UPI payments and RuPay cards. I strongly believe that we can do this in Europe also. We are trying to start UPI and Ru-Pay cards soon in France. We will have to discuss this with the cen-tral bank, regulator, as well as companies here in France. In France, there is very less use of digital payment. But it needs to be integrat-ed and seamless. It lacks efficiency as we have in India,” said Ash-raf.The ambassador said that once he went to a doctor but didn't have the cash or cheque to pay. "The doctor asked him to pay in cash or by cheque. He has to visit an ATM to withdraw the cash and pay the doctor. If UPI comes to France, then it will benefit the people of France. If we share the benefits of UPI with the people of France, then they will accept it," he said.Meanwhile, Europe's biggest start-up conference - Vivatech 2020 has recognized India as the "country of the year.""This is a great honour for India to be recognized as the country of the year for Vi-vatech 2020. This is due to the contribution of the Indian start-ups to the world. This is the recognition of Indian start-ups. We have embarked on this exciting journey," said Vaishnaw