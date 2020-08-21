India’s Tripura Has a New Transport Link to the Mainland – Through Bangladesh The new arrangement forms part of a series of ambitious connectivity projects in India’s strategically-sensitive northeast. Rajeev Bhattacharyya August 21, 2020 Temporary Jetty on Gomati River in Tripura India’s Northeast has secured an outlet through the rivers of Bangladesh in a development that will have far-reaching implications for the economy of the landlocked region. Last month, the chief minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, received the first trial cargo container ship sailing from Kolkata and through the neighboring country to the state. Tripura, in India’s Northeast, shares an 856 kilometer-long border with Bangladesh. A temporary jetty was constructed at Sonamura for the new waterway through the Gomati River flowing between Tripura and Bangladesh. Speaking to reporters, Deb explained that the new arrangement reduced the distance between Kolkata and Tripura’s capital, Agartala, from 1600 to 600 kilometers. Its use would therefore help decrease prices of essential commodities, he noted. Tripura was linked with the rivers of Bangladesh following five new protocol routes that were finalized between the two neighbors. The Sonamura-Daudkandi route on Tripura’s Gomti River and Rajshahi-Dhulian-Rajshahi route were added to the list of Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) routes. The Protocol on Transit and Trade through inland waterways, first signed by Bangladesh and India in 1972, has a total of 10 routes. India’s northeastern frontier has long suffered from insufficient connectivity with the mainland. Surrounded by China, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, its only land-based connection with the rest of the country is a narrow corridor of 22 kilometers at Siliguri colloquially called the “Chicken’s Neck.” The strategic importance of the Chicken’s Neck for India became glaringly clear during the 2017 Doklam standoff with China. At that time, India claimed that China’s road construction in the disputed Doklam region in Bhutan amounted to shifting the trijunction between the three countries. Effectively, China’s construction activity in Doklam would have brought its military closer to the Chicken’s Neck. The Indian government’s focus on utilizing the waterways of Bangladesh as means of transit between the Northeast and the rest of the country is in sync with other ambitious plans that have been firmed up for the landlocked region. In the twin projects Bharatmala and Sagarmala, the Northeast is envisaged to develop as a commercial hub. It is imagined that Assam, the most populous state in the region, will be the intersecting point in a network of arteries through air, rail, and water linking the region to distant capitals in Asia. The historic National Highway-39, which connects Assam with the border states of Nagaland and Manipur, will become part of Asian Highway-1 originating in Tokyo and extending all the way to the border of Bulgaria, according to some plans. https://thediplomat.com/2020/08/ind...port-link-to-the-mainland-through-bangladesh/