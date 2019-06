Glad to see indian oppression and hatred of Muslims catching onto world.



Trust me, I follow indian accounts on social media. Indian directors, mainstream actors, political activists, indian military ex-servicemen, journalists, and so on. They have tens of millions of followers between them----and these accounts espouse the most virulent form of Muslim hatred



The reason I redlined hatred is because that's what it is....utter HATRED of Muslims. They talk about Muslims as if Muslims are the worst of the worst vermins!! And remember, these are the "educated" elites of hindu society---just imagine the hatred average indian has for Muslims or Pakistan?



