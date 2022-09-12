India's trade deficit widens to $28.68 bn in Aug, import rises 37%

MH.Yang said: First, India exports labor, that is, it relies on remittances from Indians working abroad.



Secondly, India's current economic growth is actually a rebound from last year's negative economic growth.



Third, a large proportion of India's economic growth comes from inflation, with little real growth.

beijingwalker said: Really puzzles me, how an economy can register a double digit growth when the exports drop like a rock and imports skyrocket?

Last year we didn’t have negative economic growth, we have 8.4% GDP growth in 2021, it was 2020 we had a recession. And remittances are roughly 2.67% of India’s GDP and declining, and the 8.4% is real growth, inflation is added on top when nominal GDP is calculated.Really puzzles me, how can an economy grow just 0.4% with tall claims of unprecedented trade surplus?