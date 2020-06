NOTHING to do with religion. More to do with race. Even the indian Muslims behave in this way. Out of all the races on earth, indians and black people hate being criticized the most and having negative things said about them. They both believe they are born perfect and don't need to do anything to improve themselves. Also, most indians and blacks are severely narcissistic and get offended when don't praise or say good things about them. Have no idea why this is.

Click to expand...