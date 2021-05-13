What's new

India's top doctor says no country can better manage India's Covid crisis

HostileInsurgent

HostileInsurgent

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2020
2,192
-53
1,486
Country
India
Location
India
Modi has little to do in this disaster (yes he’s responsible too) but you’ll going to see barrage of PDF Posters who are going to spam this thread with, MuDi dId iT, MuDi sO bAd yAaR, bJp rEsPoNsIbLe, RsS dId iT, mUdI MuDi mUdI MuDi mUdI MuDi...
 
Bagheera

Bagheera

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 16, 2013
4,941
-53
1,606
Country
India
Location
India
HostileInsurgent said:
Modi has little to do in this disaster (yes he’s responsible too) but you’ll going to see barrage of PDF Posters who are going to spam this thread with, MuDi dId iT, MuDi sO bAd yAaR, bJp rEsPoNsIbLe, RsS dId iT, mUdI MuDi mUdI MuDi mUdI MuDi...
Click to expand...
More terms for Modi. Modi hai toh munkin hai.

- PRTP GWD
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

D
India’s Covid Catastrophe Shows World the Danger of Complacency
Replies
0
Views
56
d00od00o
D
beijingwalker
Why I’m Losing Hope in India
2 3 4
Replies
56
Views
4K
HostileInsurgent
HostileInsurgent
striver44
China’s Neighbors Face a Belligerent Post-Pandemic Beijing
Replies
1
Views
600
striver44
striver44
aamirzs
How America’s Experience with Pakistan Can Help it Deal with Turkey
Replies
4
Views
687
Osiris
O
beijingwalker
China Is Happy to Fill the Leadership Vacuum Left by the U.S.
Replies
10
Views
577
tower9
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom