India's top college graduate arrested for rape threat against Kohli's daughter

When the tweet went viral, he made it appear as if it came from Pakistan. Thats the line many Indian posters here repeated.he Mumbai Police has arrested a 23-year-old from Hyderabad for issuing a rape threat to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's minor daughter on Twitter. Identified as one Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini, the accused was taken into custody by the cyber cell of Mumbai Police on Wednesday.