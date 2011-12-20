India’s Test of Hypersonic missile and implications for pakistan

This week India tested its first hypersonic missile. Traveling at extreme speeds with unpredictable flight patterns, hypersonic missiles have the potential to destabilize the strategic balance in South Asia, in ways not seen since India’s test of the nuclear bomb in 1972. Recent discussions on India has centered around New Delhi’s acquisition of the Rafale aircrafts. But these Rafale aircrafts don’t substantially alter the balance between the two air forces. The hypersonic missile tested by India has far-reaching implications for Pakistan.“Pakistan is not known to have an indigenous hypersonic development program. Moreover, if China, Russia, and the United States reach an agreement on the issue, then there are more chances of avoiding a possible regional hypersonic rivalry in South Asia by making India part of the agreement.”