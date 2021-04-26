What's new

India's super-rich beat deadline, land in UK in private jets

Around 135 Indian also landed in Indonesia using carter plane, but they are all quarantined now with 12 of them get Covid infection. Indonesia ban on Indian traveling to Indonesia is effective since Yesterday.


Did they at least quarantine those people?
Of course, it is the procedure implemented in almost all countries now

Pakistan and Bangladesh should watch their land border

With the breakdown of Indian hospital and more deathly strain, Indian people who have capability to escape their own country will try to escape. We need to prevent this happen or whole world will get similar deathly and much easy transmitted Covid strain
 
Why? Pak/BD superrich left even without COVID
 
Why? Pak/BD superrich left even without COVID
The Great Indian Brain Drain
How real is the problem of brain drain in India? At 17.5 million, there’s a reason the Indian diaspora is the largest in the world. “Non-residential” Indians are becoming “not-returning” Indians, and even the “reverse brain drain” has stopped. We explore the reasons why
 
The Great Indian Brain Drain
How real is the problem of brain drain in India? At 17.5 million, there’s a reason the Indian diaspora is the largest in the world. “Non-residential” Indians are becoming “not-returning” Indians, and even the “reverse brain drain” has stopped. We explore the reasons why
Wow!!! A retired deputy air chief vice marshall who has moved to UK after retirement is talking about 'Brain Drain'.
 
