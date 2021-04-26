India's super-rich beat deadline, land in UK in private jets

Around 135 Indian also landed in Indonesia using carter plane, but they are all quarantined now with 12 of them get Covid infection. Indonesia ban on Indian traveling to Indonesia is effective since Yesterday.









Of course, it is the procedure implemented in almost all countries now



Pakistan and Bangladesh should watch their land border



With the breakdown of Indian hospital and more deathly strain, Indian people who have capability to escape their own country will try to escape. We need to prevent this happen or whole world will get similar deathly and much easy transmitted Covid strain