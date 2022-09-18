What's new

India’s status as fastest growing economy to be short-lived

Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
22,602
4
34,657
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States

Reuters, Bengaluru


India likely recorded strong double-digit economic growth in the last quarter but economists polled by Reuters expected the pace to more than halve this quarter and slow further toward the end of the year as interest rates rise.

India is grappling with high unemployment and inflation, which has been running above the top of the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band all year.

Growth this quarter is predicted to slow sharply to an annual 6.2 per cent from a median forecast of 15.2 per cent in Q2, supported mainly by statistical comparisons with a year ago rather than new momentum, before decelerating further to 4.5 per cent in October-December.

The median expectation for 2022 growth was 7.2 per cent, according to an August 22-26 Reuters poll, but economists said that the solid growth rate masks how rapidly the economy was expected to slow in coming months.

"Even as India remains the fastest-growing economy, consumption will not be strong enough to drive growth as unemployment remains high and real wages are at a record low level," said Kunal Kundu, India economist at Societe Generale.

"By supporting growth through investment, the government has only fired on one engine while forgetting about the impetus which domestic consumption provides. This is why India's growth is still below its pre-pandemic trend."

The economy has not grown fast enough to accommodate some 12 million people joining the labour force each year.

Meanwhile the RBI, a relative laggard in the global tightening cycle, is set to raise its key repo rate by another 60 basis points by the end of March to try to bring inflation within the tolerance limit.

That follows three interest rate rises this year totaling 140 basis points, and would take the repo rate to 6.00 per cent by end-Q1 2023.

While the central bank's mandated target band is 2 per cent-6 per cent, inflation was expected to average 6.9 per cent and 6.2 per cent this quarter and next, respectively, before falling just below the top end of the range to 5.8 per cent in Q1 2023. That is roughly in line with the central bank's projection.

"Despite signs of a cool-off in price pressures ... it is premature to go easy on the inflation fight given considerable uncertainties from geopolitical risks and hard landing risks in major economies," said Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS.

The economy is also enduring inflation pressure from a weak rupee, which for months has been trading close to 80 to the US dollar, a level the central bank has been defending in currency markets by selling dollar reserves.

The latest Reuters poll also showed India's current account deficit swelling to 3.1 per cent of gross domestic product this year, the highest in at least a decade, which may put further pressure on the currency.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

lightoftruth
India's GDP grows at 13.5% in Q1 of FY23
2
Replies
16
Views
693
Mrityunjay Rai
Mrityunjay Rai
kaykay
India's Q1FY23 GDP growth expected at 15.7% with possibility of upward bias: SBI Ecowrap
2 3
Replies
39
Views
2K
Black Tornado
Black Tornado
Bilal9
India’s GDP data signals lower trend growth
Replies
0
Views
4
Bilal9
Bilal9
beijingwalker
Chinese smartphone players fast capturing Bangladesh market
Replies
0
Views
136
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Skull and Bones
India pharma sector exports rises 8% to $6.26 billion in first quarter
Replies
0
Views
232
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom