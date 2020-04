India announces $22.5 billion stimulus package to help those affected by the lockdown

India announced an economic stimulus package worth 1.7 trillion rupees ($22.5 billion) on Thursday.

The package would be disbursed through food security measures for poor households and through direct cash transfers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Daily wage earners, small business owners, and low-income households are said to be most vulnerable during the lockdown.

Data from the health ministry showed India has 593 active cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Indian policemen push barricades to place them in the center of a a road leading to historic India Gate, during a one-day nationwide Janata (civil) curfew imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 on March 22, 2020 in New Delhi, India.

Yawar Nazir | Getty Images

What India is giving

The first day of a 21-day government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Kolkata on March 25, 2020.

Debajyoti Chakraborty | NurPhoto | Getty Images

Will it be enough?