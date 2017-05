India’s Snub to China on OBOR: Unwise to Ignore Economic Interests

Why is China Seeking an Economic Embrace?

Through ‘One Belt One Road’ project, China is reaching out to the West by enhancing its rail and maritime connectivity.



While India’s protest over China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is justified, confrontationist approach doesn’t bode well for Delhi’s economic interests.



OBOR can be helpful to India as well by offering connectivity not just across South-East Asia but also Europe as well.



While Delhi has been unable to augment its internal infrastructure, state-owned enterprises have failed on the delivery front.



The Chabahar scheme, International North South Transportation Corridor among those projects that are yet to be completed.

Raising the Stakes

The actual Chinese target is Europe with its affluent economy, high levels of technology and lifestyle products that the Chinese middle class crave for. China is reaching out to the affluent West through high-speed rail links and enhanced maritime connectivity.

Western assessments are that in areas like artificial intelligence, biotech and electric cars, Chinese technology, backed by an enormous amount of government funding, is already amongst the best in the world.

Distracted by Pakistan

A Missed Opportunity

Focus on Implementation of Projects

As far as India is concerned, the Chabahar scheme, the Kaladan Multimodal project and the International North South Transportation Corridor have been in the works since the 2000s and none of them are complete and the last-named has not even begun.

The same is the case with the India-Myanmar-Thailand highway project begun in 2001.

A slogan a day like IT+IT=IT, or Smart cities, Start-up India, Make in India and so on, are not going to work. We need a sustained strategy of promoting economic growth and qualitatively better governance, and a dose of modesty.