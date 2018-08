Call for easy flow from Bangladesh

Focus on boost of tourism in Sikkim and Darjeeling hills

"The post-monsoon tourism season, which coincides with Durga Puja and Diwali, will commence in 45 days. We are expecting a huge inflow of tourists from other parts of Bengal and abroad, including Bangladesh. Hence, it is necessary that the central government relax norms for Bangladeshi nationals to visit Sikkim,"

According to Sanyal, out of the total number of foreign tourists who visit north Bengal, around 40 per cent are from Bangladesh.

Barap Namgyal Bhutia, the vice-president of Tourism Agents' Association of Sikkim (TASS), said the body had for long been demanding easy entry into Sikkim for tourists from Bangladesh.