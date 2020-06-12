What's new

India's share of trade among developing nations dips, China leads exporter with a share of 34% of the world developing economies

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

India's share of trade among developing nations dips, China leads exporter with a share of 34% of the world developing economies
Updated: 06 Nov 2021, 05:59 AM IST

port1-kulE--621x414@LiveMint_1636135005240.jpg


India’s exports contracted 14.7% to $276.5 billion in 2020, while imports dipped by 23.2% to $373.3 billion as the pandemic disrupted supply chains and a recession in many developed countries reduced demand for goods (Photo: Mint)

India slipped a notch each in its share of merchandise imports and exports by developing countries to the rest of the world to fourth and eighth position in 2020, according to the World Trade Organization

However, India improved a notch to the second position among exporting developing countries in commercial services trade. For imports, the country remained unchanged in the third position.

According to a report by the WTO’s Committee on Trade and Development, India’s share in merchandise exports by developing countries dropped to 3.6% in 2020 from 3.9% in 2018, while its share in merchandise imports by developing countries fell to 5.2% from 6.4%.

In services exports, India’s share rose to 14% in 2020 from 11% in 2018, while in services imports, its share increased to 9.4% from 8.1%, even as its ranking remained the same. Among the top 10 export destinations of developing countries, India slipped from the ninth position in 2018 to the 10th in 2020.

India’s exports contracted 14.7% to $276.5 billion in 2020, while imports dipped by 23.2% to $373.3 billion as the pandemic disrupted supply chains and a recession in many developed countries reduced demand for goods. As a result, merchandise exports of developing economies dropped by 6% in nominal terms in 2020, less than exports of the rest of the world (-9%).

In 2020, China and India, the top developing services exporters, saw slower declines than other developing economies. “China’s services exports were sustained particularly by strong growth in transport (+25%), ICT services (+10%), mainly computer services, and business services (+3%). Expanding IT services and business services (+5%) also helped India’s services. Before the pandemic, these sectors accounted for 65% of India’s services exports," the report said.

China, South Korea and Mexico remained the top merchandise traders among developing economies. The order of the top four merchandise exporters did not change between 2018 and 2020, with China being the leading exporter with a share of 34% in 2020, followed by South Korea (7%), Mexico (5%) and Singapore (5%).

Among the top 15 exporters, only Vietnam, Taiwan and China recorded export growth in 2020. The top two importers in 2018 and 2020 were China (share of 29% in 2020) and South Korea (7%). Mexico moved from the fourth position in 2018 to the third position in 2020 (5%), overtaking India.

Merchandise exports of developing economies continue to be dominated by exports of manufactured goods. Out of the seven other top 10 exporters, India (-15%), Turkey (-7%), Thailand (-2%) suffered declines in manufacturing exports. China, India, South Korea, Singapore, and the UAE were the top importers of fuels and mining products.

In agriculture, the top exporters in developing Asia were China, Indonesia, Thailand, India and Vietnam.

Protest_again

Protest_again

In 2020, India's trade obviously dipped. It only exported $290 billion. India in this fiscal would be exporting over $400 billion at a growth rate of over 35%. Also our service exports will hit $250 billion.

Hopefully @beijingwalker would open a thread about the same in near future or will he be too disappointed to do so?
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

Protest_again said:
In 2020, India's trade obviously dipped. It only exported $290 billion. India in this fiscal would be exporting over $400 billion at a growth rate of over 35%. Also our service exports will hit $250 billion.

Hopefully @beijingwalker would open a thread about the same in near future or will he be too disappointed to do so?
50 cents are for Anti-India post, 0 for any good news about India.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Protest_again said:
In 2020, India's trade obviously dipped. It only exported $290 billion. India in this fiscal would be exporting over $400 billion at a growth rate of over 35%. Also our service exports will hit $250 billion.

Hopefully @beijingwalker would open a thread about the same in near future or will he be too disappointed to do so?
How would I know what may happen in the future? We all know Indians are the best future predictors, maybe you can open one.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

Protest_again said:
In 2020, India's trade obviously dipped. It only exported $290 billion. India in this fiscal would be exporting over $400 billion at a growth rate of over 35%. Also our service exports will hit $250 billion.

Hopefully @beijingwalker would open a thread about the same in near future or will he be too disappointed to do so?
You sure about our services exports this fiscal will be 250?
 
