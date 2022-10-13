beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 49,642
- -12
- Country
-
- Location
-
India's share in venture capital funding falls sharply; China surges ahead
India's share of venture capital funding in Asia in the September quarter fell to just 14% from 22% in the June quarter. Meanwhile, China surged from 34% to 42% in the same periodSurajeet Das Gupta
Last Updated at October 13, 2022 22:28 IST
India saw a decline in its share of total venture capital funding that went to Asia in Q3 calendar year (CY) 2022, compared to the previous quarter. On the other hand, China gained market share despite the internal crackdown on tech companies and apprehensions of PE funds.
India's share in venture capital funding falls sharply; China surges ahead
India's share of venture capital funding in Asia in the September quarter fell to just 14% from 22% in the June quarter. Meanwhile, China surged from 34% to 42% in the same period
www.business-standard.com