India's Shame - UP's Gang Rape Horror

Hathras Case: The woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis and a deep gash in her tongue in the assault that drew parallels to the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape


In UP Gang-Rape Tragedy, 2.30 am Cremation By Cops, Family Kept Out

A 20-year-old woman, who died on Tuesday in Delhi two weeks after she was gang-raped and tortured in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, was cremated by policemen last night, allegedly as her family was locked up in their home. A disturbing sequence of events captured in late night visuals show the family...
Hathras Case: The woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She had suffered multiple fractures, paralysis and a deep gash in her tongue in the assault that drew parallels to the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape


In UP Gang-Rape Tragedy, 2.30 am Cremation By Cops, Family Kept Out

A 20-year-old woman, who died on Tuesday in Delhi two weeks after she was gang-raped and tortured in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, was cremated by policemen last night, allegedly as her family was locked up in their home. A disturbing sequence of events captured in late night visuals show the family...
dushmano ko chain nahi .
 
Not Again !

She had gone to get her admission done at 10 in the morning. We have the receipts. On her way back 3-4 men forcibly put her in their car, injected her and raped her. They [accused] broke her back and her legs and sent her back in a rickshaw. She had no strength left to even walk," the mother said.

22-year-old woman in UP's Balrampur gang-raped, murdered; two arrested

22-year-old woman in UP's Balrampur gang-raped, murdered; two arrested - This comes amid the nationwide outrage over the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.
