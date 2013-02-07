India's Shame - UP's Gang Rape Horror

22-year-old woman in UP's Balrampur gang-raped, murdered; two arrested 22-year-old woman in UP's Balrampur gang-raped, murdered; two arrested - This comes amid the nationwide outrage over the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

She had gone to get her admission done at 10 in the morning. We have the receipts. On her way back 3-4 men forcibly put her in their car, injected her and raped her. They [accused] broke her back and her legs and sent her back in a rickshaw. She had no strength left to even walk," the mother said.