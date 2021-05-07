India’s rich are not the only ones fleeing the Covid crisis on private jets, says CEO

Honestly I would not blame anyone for fleeing India in current Covid situation.



People wonder why China had such a draconian lockdown, its because if you have a 1 billion people and you don't completely eliminate Covid, it will get out of control so quickly that you will not recover for a few decades and may never recover.



Either you can have:



1. A lockdown for a few months

2. No lockdown but deaths that end entire generations of families, the impact of which will be felt for decades. Imagine people that could have invented something but died of Covid.