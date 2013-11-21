What's new

India's response to China's LAC Lies : Indian statement on current situation in Ladkh

After disclosure on the PDF forum that clashes are going on at the LAC between Indian Army and Chinese Army.
Chinese have responded to Indian's aggression on the south banks of Pangong Tso.

It had been disclosed that PLA UCAV have fired shot and Indian Army have suffered casualties.

It seems something is definitely happening. The Indian channel admitted that Chinese try to close in , in to the Indian Army positions.
A somewhat hesitant admission that PLA had made a move on Pangong Tso.
Off course Indians as their habit is would never tell the truth.
The fact that their media has started to show response to the news on situation at LAC, prove in itself that troubles are brewing at south of Pangong Tso.

We should all wait for the fog to clear to know whats happening at south bank of Pangong Tso.

The Indian reporter admitted that Chines forces try to attack the Indian positions , calling it Indian territory.
It is absurd to think or say that Chinese attacked Indian positions and nothing happened.

It is neigh impossible that if the move is made by an army, there would be no casualties. Unless India surrender without a fight, which is a real possibility.

 
beijingwalker said:
Indian economy is crashing, people are dying in drove from Covids, now it prepares a two front war against China and Pakistan, a very busy Modi.
Click to expand...
Thanks to the makers and distributors of the CCP virus most of the world economy is failing.
 
srshkmr said:
Thanks to the makers and distributors of the CCP virus most of the world economy is failing.
Click to expand...
The origin of the virus is still unkown whose earliest trace can be tracked back to Spain early last year, but China contained it casue China has a highly efficient working government, India is the opposite, unsurprisingly failed every test in the history.
 
I have a feeling that the war has begun.Rumours are rife in China.
1,The missile launch was photographed in Tibet.
2,PLA has occupied the Frontier Airport in India.
3, The PLA has surrounded the Indian army on the front line.Artillery has been aimed at the Indian army .
 
The latest news is that the two sides have begun negotiations.I feel India is just buying time and they will continue to provoke before long.
 
