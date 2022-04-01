India’s Relations with Pakistan, China, U.S., Russia Ft. Pravin Sawhney ​

In conversation with Pravin Sawhney, Editor Force Magazine, this episode of The Pakistan Pivot discusses India’s politics, foreign policy, and global world order. It explains India’s relations with Pakistan, China, U.S., and Russia. What is the India of today? How is India governed? Is Congress no longer a part of Indian politics? Can India become a regional and superpower? What is India’s foreign policy? Why does India see China as a threat and compete with it rather than as a partner for cooperation? What is the Quad doing about the Indo-Pacific and how does India view the group? Where is the world order headed? What is BRI’s flagship project CPEC doing? What are India-U.S. relations? What are India-Russia relations? What does the Indian Missile Launch into Pakistan tell us about Indian capacity as a nuclear state? How do you see India-Pakistan relations in 2050?

00:00 Introduction

00:32 India of today

02:33 India’s governance

04:45 Congress and BJP

07:42 Is India a superpower?

11:03 China as a threat to India

14:15 India vs China

15:57 Future of India-China relations

17:29 The Quad

21:19 Bipolar world order

26:44 Pak-China economic development

36:22 India-U.S. relations

41:46 Russia-Ukraine War and India-Russia relations

47:49 BRICS summit

51:09 Indian Missile Launch into Pakistan

57:19 India-Pakistan trade

59:54 India-Pakistan relations in 2050

01:00:57 Conclusion