India’s Relations with Pakistan, China, U.S., Russia Ft. Pravin Sawhney

India’s Relations with Pakistan, China, U.S., Russia Ft. Pravin Sawhney



In conversation with Pravin Sawhney, Editor Force Magazine, this episode of The Pakistan Pivot discusses India’s politics, foreign policy, and global world order. It explains India’s relations with Pakistan, China, U.S., and Russia. What is the India of today? How is India governed? Is Congress no longer a part of Indian politics? Can India become a regional and superpower? What is India’s foreign policy? Why does India see China as a threat and compete with it rather than as a partner for cooperation? What is the Quad doing about the Indo-Pacific and how does India view the group? Where is the world order headed? What is BRI’s flagship project CPEC doing? What are India-U.S. relations? What are India-Russia relations? What does the Indian Missile Launch into Pakistan tell us about Indian capacity as a nuclear state? How do you see India-Pakistan relations in 2050?

00:00 Introduction
00:32 India of today
02:33 India’s governance
04:45 Congress and BJP
07:42 Is India a superpower?
11:03 China as a threat to India
14:15 India vs China
15:57 Future of India-China relations
17:29 The Quad
21:19 Bipolar world order
26:44 Pak-China economic development
36:22 India-U.S. relations
41:46 Russia-Ukraine War and India-Russia relations
47:49 BRICS summit
51:09 Indian Missile Launch into Pakistan
57:19 India-Pakistan trade
59:54 India-Pakistan relations in 2050
01:00:57 Conclusion

This is a feel good moment for PDF Pakistanis in this tough time as their favourite defense analyst is in Pakistan. We rarely see any Indian analyst in Pakistan discussing about anything.
Please take him to your nuclear sites too to get more intelligent analysis.
 
i am happy that indians take him as a joker and modi and yogi as a leader. the guy talk sense is a joke in modi's india
 
We don't be more thankful to Indians for ignoring rational people like him and following illiterate clowns like modi and ajay bhish
 
Maybe ask your own generals before telling us what to do..

images (10).jpeg
 
One thing I must admire about these Congress/Gandhi family lapdogs even in the toughest and most desperate times these people don't talk ill of the Congress and stand with them firmly, that's the kind of loyalty the Congress have bred in their 60 years rule on india
 
Thanks @_NOBODY_, I will watch it a bit later but is there a particularly enlightening bit you want me to watch now ?

What is the story ?

So you prefer only crooks in the Indian media who don't speak ill of the Hindutvadis ?
 

