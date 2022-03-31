What's new

India’s Relations with Pakistan, China, Russia Ft. Pravin Sawhney | The Pakistan Pivot | 2022

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,367
5
6,530
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In conversation with Pravin Sawhney, Editor Force Magazine, this episode of The Pakistan Pivot discusses India’s politics, foreign policy, and global world order. It explains India’s relations with Pakistan, China, U.S., and Russia. What is the India of today? How is India governed? Is Congress no longer a part of Indian politics? Can India become a regional and superpower? What is India’s foreign policy? Why does India see China as a threat and compete with it rather than as a partner for cooperation? What is the Quad doing about the Indo-Pacific and how does India view the group? Where is the world order headed? What is BRI’s flagship project CPEC doing? What are India-U.S. relations? What are India-Russia relations? What does the Indian Missile Launch into Pakistan tell us about Indian capacity as a nuclear state? How do you see India-Pakistan relations in 2050?
00:00 Introduction
00:32 India of today 02:33 India’s governance
04:45 Congress and BJP
07:42 Is India a superpower?
11:03 China as a threat to India
14:15 India vs China
15:57 Future of India-China relations
17:29 The Quad
21:19 Bipolar world order
26:44 Pak-China economic development
36:22 India-U.S. relations
41:46 Russia-Ukraine War and India-Russia relations
47:49 BRICS summit
51:09 Indian Missile Launch into Pakistan
57:19 India-Pakistan trade
59:54 India-Pakistan relations in 2050
01:00:57 Conclusion





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1509529007406317575
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,256
3
6,685
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
@_NOBODY_

listen especially at this time please and tag all

Link thsi to Dr Moeed's talk. That US wants India at all cost to counter China to cease competetion in trade, defence etc. So, US may need Pak more than before and so desperate now to install puppets.
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
1,549
-8
2,996
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Goenitz said:
@_NOBODY_

listen especially at this time please and tag all

Link thsi to Dr Moeed's talk. That US wants India at all cost to counter China to cease competetion in trade, defence etc. So, US may need Pak more than before and so desperate now to install puppets.
Click to expand...
But those puppets won't be able to do anything, the US has lost Pakistan to China. Unless the US can offer Pakistan something similar to CPEC, they can't do anything to make Pakistan harm China. God forbid as soon as these puppets get in power they will be forced to bow to China otherwise the country will be finished. If the US can't even make China's Asian rivals do anything major against China then how will they make China's closest ally do anything against China? The only thing that the US will continue to do is that it will keep bullying Pakistan for being close to China, I can't see the US doing anything beyond this.
@SQ8 @blain2 @PanzerKiel

Goenitz said:
@_NOBODY_

listen especially at this time please and tag all

Link thsi to Dr Moeed's talk. That US wants India at all cost to counter China to cease competetion in trade, defence etc. So, US may need Pak more than before and so desperate now to install puppets.
Click to expand...
Let me make a separate thread about this.
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 19, 2009
25,908
152
42,450
Country
India
Location
India
Shaheen123 said:
Dude is obviously a RAW agent, why are we allowing him to attend our security dialogues and giving a free pass to gather info from within the country...
Click to expand...
Very simple, in the recent confusion, some jackass forgot to appoint you to oversee security and to determine who should be invited and who should attend, and all the rest of those very heavy responsibilities.

Now that he has walked back with all the nuclear codes to trigger the devices, there is a very serious problem facing the state.

gather info from within the country
Click to expand...

Now you've done it.

Now it will be public knowledge that these secrets are kept with the paanwallah, next to the filter-tip cigarettes.

Where do these security experts spring from?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

_NOBODY_
Insight into Pakistan’s Relationship with China, U.S., and Russia ft. Mushahid Hussain
Replies
3
Views
374
ghazi52
ghazi52
_NOBODY_
The future of US-Pakistan relations Ft. Mr. Cameron Munter
Replies
9
Views
988
cloud4000
cloud4000
vi-va
The Galwan Valley effects, the QUAD, and the Covid. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Replies
7
Views
384
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
_NOBODY_
What is the Russia-Ukraine Conflict? ft. Dr. Hussain Nadim
Replies
0
Views
141
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
S
Is Pakistan South Asia's Ukraine?
2 3
Replies
41
Views
772
Saudang
Saudang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom