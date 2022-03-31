India’s Relations with Pakistan, China, Russia Ft. Pravin Sawhney | The Pakistan Pivot | 2022

Pakistan Ka Beta
Aug 7, 2019
In conversation with Pravin Sawhney, Editor Force Magazine, this episode of The Pakistan Pivot discusses India’s politics, foreign policy, and global world order. It explains India’s relations with Pakistan, China, U.S., and Russia. What is the India of today? How is India governed? Is Congress no longer a part of Indian politics? Can India become a regional and superpower? What is India’s foreign policy? Why does India see China as a threat and compete with it rather than as a partner for cooperation? What is the Quad doing about the Indo-Pacific and how does India view the group? Where is the world order headed? What is BRI’s flagship project CPEC doing? What are India-U.S. relations? What are India-Russia relations? What does the Indian Missile Launch into Pakistan tell us about Indian capacity as a nuclear state? How do you see India-Pakistan relations in 2050?
00:00 Introduction
00:32 India of today 02:33 India’s governance
04:45 Congress and BJP
07:42 Is India a superpower?
11:03 China as a threat to India
14:15 India vs China
15:57 Future of India-China relations
17:29 The Quad
21:19 Bipolar world order
26:44 Pak-China economic development
36:22 India-U.S. relations
41:46 Russia-Ukraine War and India-Russia relations
47:49 BRICS summit
51:09 Indian Missile Launch into Pakistan
57:19 India-Pakistan trade
59:54 India-Pakistan relations in 2050
01:00:57 Conclusion
