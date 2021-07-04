INDIA’S RAW BEHIND LAHORE’S JOHAR TOWN BLAST, SAYS NSA MOEED YUSUF

If there is a turmoil, only foolish enemy would not take advantage, so RAW is active. Pakistan must respond to RAW activities. Indians think that they can do all terrorists activities and the US will waive them off like it does for Isreal.



As per last report, Indian C-130s made multiple trips to bring back their 'diplomats' from Afghanistan. The peace at eastern front is beneficial for us, if only we could bring peace at our western border.



India must pay back later for what it did to our FATA area, in APS attack, Mehran airbase, Kamra airbase, etc.

We can wait.