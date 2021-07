INDIA’S RAW BEHIND LAHORE’S JOHAR TOWN BLAST, SAYS NSA MOEED YUSUF

Moeed Yusuf while addressing the presser said that the Lahore blast was sponsored by India and the person who managed the entire act was linked to RAW.“The mastermind of the Johar Town blast belongs to RAW,” the NSA said adding that India is involved in terrorist acts against the country.He said that the day the Johar Town blast occurred, a simultaneous cyberattack took place at the investigation infrastructure of the country.“Other than the call records, we have the data on bank account in India used by handlers to transfer money for the bomb blast,” he said adding that a third country was used to transfer money to the orchestrators of the blast.Moeed Yusuf said that the prime minister has given clear instructions to expose the Indian hand in terrorist attacks in Pakistan and utilize all legal and other resources to pursue the case globally and expose the real face of the neighbouring country.We have concrete evidence of Indian involvement in the Johar Town blast, he reiterated