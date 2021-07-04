What's new

INDIA’S RAW BEHIND LAHORE’S JOHAR TOWN BLAST, SAYS NSA MOEED YUSUF

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,492
84
57,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
INDIA’S RAW BEHIND LAHORE’S JOHAR TOWN BLAST, SAYS NSA MOEED YUSUF

LAHORE: National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that India was behind Johar Town blast in Lahore as Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani shared the findings of the investigations from suspects involved in the act, ARY NEWS reported.

Moeed Yusuf while addressing the presser said that the Lahore blast was sponsored by India and the person who managed the entire act was linked to RAW.

“The mastermind of the Johar Town blast belongs to RAW,” the NSA said adding that India is involved in terrorist acts against the country.

He said that the day the Johar Town blast occurred, a simultaneous cyberattack took place at the investigation infrastructure of the country.

“Other than the call records, we have the data on bank account in India used by handlers to transfer money for the bomb blast,” he said adding that a third country was used to transfer money to the orchestrators of the blast.

Read More: HOSTILE INTELLIGENCE AGENCY BEHIND LAHORE BLAST, REVEALS CM BUZDAR

Moeed Yusuf said that the prime minister has given clear instructions to expose the Indian hand in terrorist attacks in Pakistan and utilize all legal and other resources to pursue the case globally and expose the real face of the neighbouring country.

We have concrete evidence of Indian involvement in the Johar Town blast, he reiterated.

India's RAW behind Lahore's Johar Town blast, says NSA Moeed Yusuf (arynews.tv)

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1411650860971606019
 
Last edited:
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,624
2
4,167
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Good. Pakistan is finally calling it out, I suppose the next step will be doing more against them.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
51,492
84
57,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mugen said:
Good. Pakistan is finally calling it out, I suppose the next step will be doing more against them.
Click to expand...
I hope so. Because announcing it and not responding would only bring anger of public. By making it so public Government is forcing itself now to respond by any means possible. After all three Pakistanis died. So owe it to Indians.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
4,216
1
4,917
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
If there is a turmoil, only foolish enemy would not take advantage, so RAW is active. Pakistan must respond to RAW activities. Indians think that they can do all terrorists activities and the US will waive them off like it does for Isreal.

As per last report, Indian C-130s made multiple trips to bring back their 'diplomats' from Afghanistan. The peace at eastern front is beneficial for us, if only we could bring peace at our western border.

India must pay back later for what it did to our FATA area, in APS attack, Mehran airbase, Kamra airbase, etc.
We can wait.
 
Last edited:
M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
1,297
0
2,381
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Salza said:
Indians got response already in the form of their Air base attack.
Click to expand...
Bro this is not our work its RAW own handy work and its a false flag operation. All of a sudden India wants to have files of any farting sounds inside India to blame on us and copying our dossier approach. All pointers are pointing to RAW. So when we send any dossier to UN in the future then won't be surprised that India all polished up dossier shows up from somewhere too.
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
7,268
-1
11,090
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
mudas777 said:
Bro this is not our work its RAW own handy work and its a false flag operation. All of a sudden India wants to have files of any farting sounds inside India to blame on us and copying our dossier approach. All pointers are pointing to RAW. So when we send any dossier to UN in the future then won't be surprised that India all polished up dossier shows up from somewhere too.
Click to expand...
Yes I know. They knew that their handlers have been caught by Pakistani authorities so they staged this silly drone attack on their base to blame Pakistan first.
 
Meliodas

Meliodas

FULL MEMBER
Mar 17, 2019
870
1
650
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Zarvan said:
INDIA’S RAW BEHIND LAHORE’S JOHAR TOWN BLAST, SAYS NSA MOEED YUSUF

LAHORE: National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that India was behind Johar Town blast in Lahore as Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani shared the findings of the investigations from suspects involved in the act, ARY NEWS reported.

Moeed Yusuf while addressing the presser said that the Lahore blast was sponsored by India and the person who managed the entire act was linked to RAW.

“The mastermind of the Johar Town blast belongs to RAW,” the NSA said adding that India is involved in terrorist acts against the country.

He said that the day the Johar Town blast occurred, a simultaneous cyberattack took place at the investigation infrastructure of the country.

“Other than the call records, we have the data on bank account in India used by handlers to transfer money for the bomb blast,” he said adding that a third country was used to transfer money to the orchestrators of the blast.

Read More: HOSTILE INTELLIGENCE AGENCY BEHIND LAHORE BLAST, REVEALS CM BUZDAR

Moeed Yusuf said that the prime minister has given clear instructions to expose the Indian hand in terrorist attacks in Pakistan and utilize all legal and other resources to pursue the case globally and expose the real face of the neighbouring country.

We have concrete evidence of Indian involvement in the Johar Town blast, he reiterated.

India's RAW behind Lahore's Johar Town blast, says NSA Moeed Yusuf (arynews.tv)

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1411650860971606019
Click to expand...
3rd country must he Iran or gcc
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 11, Members: 7, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom