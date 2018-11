Forget demographic dividend, half of India's rural youth can't even tell time

India's predominantly youth population is seen as a demographic dividend when many countries have aging populations. But India's demographic dividend may not result in an economic dividend. India needs trained manpower to boost its manufacturing capabilities, but a large number of Indian youths may lack even basic employability.That's what a recent survey shows.The 2017 Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) by NGO Pratham has come up with shocking revelations. About 25% of the youth in the age group of 14 to 18 cannot read basic text fluently in their own language. More than half struggle with division (3 digit by 1 digit) problems. Only 43% are able to do such problems correctly.Not just this. The survey says most of them cannot even tell the time correctly. "For the easy task (hour), 83% got it correct. But for the slightly harder task ( ..76% of surveyed youth could count money correctly. For those who had basic arithmetic skills, the figure was close to 90%.56% could add weights correctly in kilograms. For those who have basic math skills, the figure is 76%.Read more at: