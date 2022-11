India's Q2 GDP growth comes in at 6.3%

Q2 GDP India: India’s economic growth slows to 6.3% in July-September quarter Q2 GDP Growth Rate India: India's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 6.3 per cent during the July-September (Q2) quarter of the financial year 2022-23.

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) for theof the ongoing financial year 2022-23 slowed to, as per provisional estimates released by National Statistical Office (NSO) on Wednesday. The GDP had expanded by 8.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2021-22.The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its report earlier this month projected a growth rate between 6.1-6.3 per cent in Q2.The GDP for the preceding April-June quarter (Q1) of 2022-23 saw a growth of 13.5 per cent As per the government data, theduring the September quarter rose. The GVA at basic price at current prices rose 16.2 per cent in Q2 2022-23.As per the data by the NSO, the GVA of trade, hotels, transport, communication & services related to broadcasting witnessed a rise of 14.7 per cent while that of financial, real estate & professional services climbed 7.2 per cent.The construction segment grew 6.6 per cent while public administration, defence & other services rose 6.5 per cent. Electricity, gas, water supply & other utility services climbed 5.6 per cent and agriculture, forestry & fishing segment witnessed a 4.6 per cent rise in GVA, the data showed.