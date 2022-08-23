What's new

India's Q1FY23 GDP growth expected at 15.7% with possibility of upward bias: SBI Ecowrap

India's GDP is expected to be much higher in Q1FY23 and growth is expected around 15.7 per cent with a large possibility of an upward bias because several indicators have shown good progress in the Indian economy, as per the latest SBI Ecowrap report.
The progress in the economy is seen despite global spillovers, elevated inflation and some slackening of external demand as geopolitical developments take their toll on world trade.
An intense heatwave in major regions across India during the summer season limited economic activity. Despite this, most of the high-frequency economic indicators showed improvement, especially in the services sector activity. There were also significant improvements in the domestic supply delivery time, backlogs and decline in truck freights, which was reflected in the fall of index of supply chain pressures for India.
"As per our (SBI) 'Nowcasting Model', the forecasted GDP growth for Q1 FY23 would be 15.7 pr cent, with an upward bias," the report added. GDP Growth as per SBI composite leading indicator (CLI), which includes parameters from almost all the sectors based on monthly data, shows early signals of turning-points in the economic activity. Out of the 41 high frequency leading indicators, 89 per cent are showing acceleration, compared to 75 per cent acceleration in FY22.
Private final consumption expenditure in real terms that had declined significantly by Rs 4.77 lakh crore in Q1FY21 owing to Covid-19 pandemic recovered by 46 per cent in Q1FY22. It remains to be seen how the remaining 54 per cent pent up demand recovered in Q1FY23. We believe it is likely to be more than 54 per cent, indicating a strong recovery in consumer demand, specifically in services which has helped in the likely strong Q1FY23 numbers.

India GDP: India's Q1FY23 GDP growth expected at 15.7% with possibility of upward bias: SBI Ecowrap - The Economic Times

India's GDP is expected to be much higher in Q1FY23 and growth is expected around 15.7 per cent with a large possibility of an upward bias because several indicators have shown good progress in the Indian economy, SBI Ecowrap report said.
This is clearly a lie.
How is this even possible when the maulvi predicted it to be 5.5%?


Screenshot_20220823-214513__01.jpg


Damn crafty Indians just wanna prove the Indonesian maulvi wrong all the time!! 🤬
 
This is clearly a lie.
How is this even possible when the maulvi predicted it to be 5.5%?


View attachment 872887

Damn crafty Indians just wanna prove the Indonesian maulvi wrong all the time!! 🤬
Lets wait for the real number will yaa......

Unlikely to grow at that level if see what happened during the last 2 Quarters with GDP growth rate at around 5.3 % and then come down at around 4 %.

Of course the Q2 2022 growth will get some lift from previous low base Q2 number in 2021 which is caused by Delta variant semi lockdown in India.

PS: Q1=Jan-March. Q2=April-June (International standard)
 
Lets wait for the real number will yaa......

Unlikely to grow at that level if see what happened during the last 2 Quarters with GDP growth rate at around 5.3 % and then come down at around 4 %.

Of course the growth will get some lift from previous low base Q3 number in 2021 which is caused by Delta variant semi lockdown in India
Ignoring your gibberish which stems from your lack of understanding of the Indian economy... You were very close alright, your prediction just fell short of a few ~10% points.
You should try your hands at being the next Paul the Octopus. We'll just bet the opposite, and win. :kiss3:
 
Ignoring your gibberish which stems from your lack of understanding of the Indian economy... You were very close alright, your prediction just fell short of a few ~10% points.
You should try your hands at being the next Paul the Octopus. We'll just bet the opposite, and win. :kiss3:
I have shown I am better in predicting Indian economy compared to your IMF Chief Economist. India last 2 quarters GDP growth match with my previous predictions I have made before the real numbers are coming out.

The score is already 2:0

Indos : 2
Indian Finance Minister+Indian Central Bank+ Indian economists in Fitch Rating, S&P, Moody, and Indian ethnic IMF Chief Economist : 0

:bunny::bunny::bunny:

1661274037967.png
 
Yeah the growth these last couple of quarters have been phenomenal. We’re seeing strong value creation with most NSE500 (top 500) constituents but long term growth is still an unknown. But all the market leaders (large and mid caps mostly) are cleaning up their act on this aspect— which is extremely encouraging.
 

