'I only feel safe in this slum'



Kishwar Jahan, 60, social worker at a school in Laxmi Nagar slum



As a woman, do you feel safe in India?

I only feel safe in this slum, at least we know each other here.



The women do not feel safe because the crime has increased so much and they have increased in way that there is no hearing for them and especially during this government's reign.



Nobody is safe in Modi's government [Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bhartiya Janata Party].



How do you think those who have been sexually violent towards women should be punished and why?



These things have been happening for a long time, but nothing like how it is happening today in this government. Every person is tense; be it a young girl or an old woman who steps out of the house is not safe.



If all countries follow the example of the Middle Eastern laws, then there will be no crime, but they cannot do this here, because this is not a Muslim country.



I saw in the news, a politician from BJP [the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party] said, in such a big country like India, if one or two incidents like these [eight-year-old girl raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir] happen, we should not make an issue of these things. If your daughter or sister, or your granddaughter faces these things, what will your heart say then? You do not consider someone else's daughter your own, and say do not make an issue out of these things.



You take Delhi, Uttar Pradesh or the whole of India, justice is not being delivered and no one is ready to say the truth or to even accept the truth, and no one values what we say. No matter what the religion of the person is, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian, a guilty person will be guilty and there should be no mercy for that person.



How do you explain these issues to young girls?

The young girls do not [know] what will happen with them in the future. The girls are small [and] as they grow older we will explain these things to them. They do not know the difference between good and bad.



See what happened with the eight-year-old Kashmiri girl, I feel sad that no matter whoever she was, she was the daughter of a human and look at what these monsters did to her. My heart cries and I cry with tears filled with blood. And people are standing with her, and it is not that she was the daughter of a Muslim family, people from every religion are supporting her [and her family]. I say they [the culprits] should be hanged.



As a woman, do you feel safe in India?Honestly, I am slightly skeptical and I don't want to generalize it, but no, I don't feel safe in India, considering that every moment there is something happening.Not exactly rape, but there are so many cases of molestation and sexual harassment.It's basically the male gaze. It's sort of brutal. You are going out, you are wearing short clothes, people are going to check you out from head to toe. I think that's the basic thing that makes you feel unsafe.Castrate them. I don't think I need to add to that.I think they are subordinated in a lot of ways, not just in the workplace or at home.There is some sort of subordination happening at every moment. You wake up, you go out, you are subjected to those rules and regulations, and I don't think they are equal in any sense.There is about 5% of the population that has surpassed or transcended those regulations, but there is still a large population that needs to break from that shell.Fast track trials. I think that is the main thing right now. If you talk about the rape of the 8-year-old, or the case in Uttar Pradesh , everything is so laid back, so lackadaisical. They really need to have a hands-on approach to rape and sexual harassment.Following the global coverage of the recent rape attacks, what do you want to say to the world about how India treats women?Undoubtedly, it's really unfortunate because in so many ways we have come forward and presented ourselves in a completely different light. And when cases like these happen, the entire country is pigeonholed into a "rape country." People who visit here, women are given explicit instructions to "wear the right clothes" and "not look around." I think that's unfortunate because there's more to India.