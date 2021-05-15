What's new

India’s prime minister is down but not out

The story of Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, has been a fable of extraordinary good fortune. From running a railway tea-stall in provincial Gujarat he rose to lead his state and then his country, the world’s biggest democracy. Yet no one’s luck lasts forever. And for Mr Modi the current monsoon season is not the only thing proving that when it rains, it pours.

The full toll from India’s now-waning second wave of covid-19 remains unclear. A reasonable guess is around 2m dead from the virus so far, making this the worst calamity to hit the country since the Bengal famine of 1943. But Mr Modi’s woes go beyond happening to be in charge, and perhaps making some bad decisions, at such a terrible time.

Source article
