India's population surpasses China, The Graphic Truth —How do their populations stack up?
April 19, 2023
Gabrielle DebinskiLuisa Vieira
India is set to imminently overtake China as the world’s most populous country. Demographic growth is a sensitive topic for both countries, but particularly for the Chinese, who are worried about recent population decline and its impact on domestic productivity.
Still, for all the emphasis on population size, it is just one metric contributing to the development of a country’s labor force – and economic growth. So what else matters? We compare some other indicators impacting India and China’s respective economic trajectories.
The Graphic Truth — China vs. India: How do they stack up?
We compare some other indicators impacting India and China’s respective economic trajectories.
www.gzeromedia.com