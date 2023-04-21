What's new

India's population surpasses China, The Graphic Truth —How do their populations stack up?

India's population surpasses China, The Graphic Truth —How do their populations stack up?
April 19, 2023
Gabrielle Debinski, Luisa Vieira
side-by-side-chart-comparing-china-s-and-india-s-gdp-per-capital-gender-balance-literacy-rate-and-young-population.png


India is set to imminently overtake China as the world’s most populous country. Demographic growth is a sensitive topic for both countries, but particularly for the Chinese, who are worried about recent population decline and its impact on domestic productivity.

Still, for all the emphasis on population size, it is just one metric contributing to the development of a country’s labor force – and economic growth. So what else matters? We compare some other indicators impacting India and China’s respective economic trajectories.

The Graphic Truth — China vs. India: How do they stack up?

We compare some other indicators impacting India and China’s respective economic trajectories.
Indians and Americans always claim that China has the worst gender balance crisis due to the decades old one child policy, but in reality India even fares worse in this regard.
 
I huge problem I see down the road for India is the ability to provide jobs for younger population. China's population has peaked and it's struggling to keep youth employed. Mind you, these are university graduates that have trouble finding a job.
 

