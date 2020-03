India's poorest 'fear hunger may kill us before coronavirus'

25 March 2020 | BBC

'Ali Hasan has no money to buy food after the shop he worked in closed'

'Kishan Lal - a rickshaw puller in the northern city of Allahabad - has earned no money in four days'

'This cobbler - who did not give his name - did not know why the station was empty'

'Mohammed Sabir cannot afford to pay his employees'