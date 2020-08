India's planned duty on RMG: Exporters may feel the heat



Bilateral trade gap feared to yawn

New Delhi moved to impose import duty on Dhaka's clothing export pressed by the lobby group the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India or CMAI.

On the other hand, Dhaka imported goods worth $7.645 billion from New Delhi in fiscal year 2018-19, which was 13.66 per cent of Bangladesh's total global imports.

The EPB also suggested informing the Indian side that in the event of imposition of any tariff on any item of import from Bangladesh to India, the country will be left with no choice but to reciprocate with similar/appropriate protection safeguard measures.

"Indian is now using our ports to carry goods to its seven sister states where its vessels get priority berthing instead of us," said Mr Rahman who is an apparel exporter.