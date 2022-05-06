What's new

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, said- You don't tell India what to do and what not.

India's candidness on Russia-Ukraine war:Netherlands asked to participate in voting at UN; India's answer - don't tell us what to do, what not​

'Don't Patronise Us': India's Ambassador to UN Gives Curt Reply on Ukraine

UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said that India "knows what to do" and did not need to be patronised.
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom deletes tweet after slighting India's position on Ukraine

Dutch Ambassador to the UK Karel van Oosterom was forced to delete his tweet questioning India’s stand on Ukraine following a determined push back from the Indian diplomatic community, serving and retired.
