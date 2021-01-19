beijingwalker
India's per capita GDP slips below Rs 1 lakh; first time in 3 years
Manoj Sharma & Mudit Kapoor | January 8, 2021 | Updated 23:35 IST
India's per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at constant prices is projected to decline 8.7 per cent to below Rs 1 lakh for the first time in the last three fiscals, the first advance estimate of national income by Nation Statistical Office (NSO) suggests. Before this, India's per capita GDP income was below Rs 1 lakh at Rs 94,751 crore in FY 2016-17.
While India's per capita GDP is estimated to fall 10.5 per cent to $1,877, lowest in five years, Bangladesh will see it going up 4 per cent to $1,888 in 2020. Our neighbouring nation Pakistan's per capita GDP in dollar terms will fall from $1,625 to $1,349 in 2020.
