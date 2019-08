Even Mahabharat talks about rape as a revenge...











With the young Kashmiri men and Youths under detention and thousands killed so far and more killings under way, the RSS/Bajrang Dal/VHP plan to convert Kahsmir into a Hindu dominated area looks real...



Through marrying Kashmir women as Kashmir men are all under detention and/or will be decapitated and killed...this is the game plan of RSS Hindutva it seems and they are going with it.

