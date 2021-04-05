MOSCOW (Reuters) - Indian biotech firm Panacea Biotec Ltd has agreed to produce 100 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine annually, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the shot internationally, said on Monday.
RDIF did not say when production would begin.
India's Panacea Biotec to produce 100 million Sputnik V doses annually: RDIF
