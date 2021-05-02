What's new

India's oxygen express lifeline in times of Covid

Capt. Karnage

Capt. Karnage

FULL MEMBER
May 24, 2020
1,228
-50
1,078
Country
India
Location
India
Suriya said:
View attachment 742461

View attachment 742462

View attachment 742463


View attachment 742464

View attachment 742465


View attachment 742466

View attachment 742467


View attachment 742468

View attachment 742469

View attachment 742470

View attachment 742471

View attachment 742472

View attachment 742473
View attachment 742474

View attachment 742475

View attachment 742476

View attachment 742477
View attachment 742480

View attachment 742479

View attachment 742481
View attachment 742482
Click to expand...
Lol you go to ventilator and the chances of you dying is 80% as per statistics. Oxygen won't save majority of people.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,728
8
11,924
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Suriya said:
View attachment 742461

View attachment 742462

View attachment 742463


View attachment 742464

View attachment 742465


View attachment 742466

View attachment 742467


View attachment 742468

View attachment 742469

View attachment 742470

View attachment 742471

View attachment 742472

View attachment 742473
View attachment 742474

View attachment 742475

View attachment 742476

View attachment 742477
View attachment 742480

View attachment 742479

View attachment 742481
View attachment 742482
Click to expand...

Optics, image perception, portrayal of things being done is so much more important for the Modi's BJP govt. The number of pictures and all professionally photographed, must be some official photographer and with every conceivable angle, shows how much lopsided and skewed the govt policies are.

It's all about imagery, optics, and with it the false rhetoric, fake narrative and media management. People are still dying in thousands daily, four thousand deaths daily is underreporting and proved incorrect.


Cam savvy Modi...

 
Daghalodi

Daghalodi

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 12, 2009
4,276
1
4,617
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
N.Siddiqui said:
Optics, image perception, portrayal of things being done is so much more important for the Modi's BJP govt. The number of pictures and all professionally photographed, must be some official photographer and with every conceivable angle, shows how much lopsided and skewed the govt policies are.

It's all about imagery, optics, and with it the false rhetoric, fake narrative and media management. People are still dying in thousands daily, four thousand deaths daily is underreporting and proved incorrect.


Cam savvy Modi...

Click to expand...
You are right.

Bharati Troll Brigade is working overtime for damage control.

These pics are just publicity stunt. Their media will never show the real truth. Thats why alot of Indians are turning to Social Media News to get the real picture, where as Indian trolls like OP will blame Pakistan, Muslims , China, Opposition Party for their Failures.

These Trolls are trying desparately to save Image of Modi Hai to Mumkin hai, which should not lose significance
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Dalit
Social media is a major threat to Narendra Modi
Replies
14
Views
319
Surya 1
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom