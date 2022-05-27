India's Own 5G Stack To Be Ready By September To October: Ashwini Vaishnaw​

India's Own 5G Stack To Be Ready By September To October: Ashwini VaishnawThe roll-out of 5G services, expected in the latter part of the year, will enable a new realm in the quality of services as well as new types of services, he said.
Latest Issue
- ARCHAEOLOGY
Seek And Ye Shall Find: The Hunt For India’s Past
The past, present and future of ASI is invariably linked to the shifting political ideologies in the country
HAIMA DESHPANDE
- COVER STORY
Why Gyanvapi Is A Marker Of India’s Changing Socio-Political Character
A campaign called ‘Reclaim Temple’ has listed nearly 2,000 temples that were believed to have been destroyed to build Islamic monuments.
ASHUTOSH BHARDWAJ
- GROUND REPORT
Gyanvapi: Tales Of Fear, Hope And Redemption From Ancient Kashi
Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Viswanath Temple Dispute: Kashi is where fact, faith and fiction come together to form a unique tapestry of text, subtext and context.
RAKHI BOSE
- COURT
Places Of Worship Act, 1991: When A Law Itself Is Put To Trial
While some ruling BJP leaders demand that the Places of Worship Act, 1991 be repealed, legal experts describe it as a weak law with ambiguous clauses
ASHUTOSH SHARMA
Gyanvapi Complex: History Of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Its Present And Future
The wounds of history may heal if Muslims return Krishna Janmabhoomi and Kashi Vishwanath. It may open the doors to lasting amity between the two communities.
PTI
UPDATED: 18 MAY 2022 9:10 PM
India's own 5G stack will be ready around September-October, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday as he urged nations to look actively at these indigenous telecom stacks for cost and quality advantage.
Speaking at an event organised by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the minister said India's indigenous telecom stacks mark "big fundamental technological advancements".
Related Stories
DoT Likely To Move 5G Spectrum Auction Proposal To Cabinet Next Week
5G Spectrum Auction Likely In Early June: Ashwini Vaishnav
The Minister also noted that bridging the digital divide has become even more crucial in a world where technology is playing a key role in economic development, and added the Government is directing all its efforts to ensure inclusive growth.
"5G stack is also very much in good, advanced stage...by somewhere in September-October India's own 5G stack will be ready," Vaishnaw said.
He exhorted the international delegates -- who were attending the high-level ministerial session organised by the telecom regulator -- to look actively at Indian 4G and 5G technology stacks and assured them that these will be "good on cost, and on quality. It will be really a great contribution to your telecom consumers in your countries. I am talking about big fundamental technological advancement which is in the Indian 4G stack. Please use it," the minister said. The Centre is making all-out efforts for inclusive development, so that government programmes and schemes benefit the marginalised sections of society and those living in far-flung areas.
"In today's world where technology has taken a primary role in the economy, in this world, if the digital gap is not filled up by conscious effort, then the digital divide is going to accelerate significantly and we will not be able to fulfil or bridge that divide," he said adding that the government is persistently working to bridge the digital divide through various measures.
Vaishnaw went on to cite significant initiatives in this regard including enhancing connectivity in far-flung areas via USO support (Universal Service Obligation Fund), the creation of open public digital platforms in areas such as payments, healthcare, logistics and education, and the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for integrated planning and development of infrastructure.
Speaking on the occasion, Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman said that the quality of service is an important "moving target" and observed that as technology evolves, the quality "expectations also go up".
"Consumer expectation in terms of download speeds, in terms of latency of the system remains an important target for the Government. This is a good opportunity for all of us to look back at what we have done, to try and see how we can push the quality of service to the next level," Rajaraman said.
The roll-out of 5G services, expected in the latter part of the year, will enable a new realm in the quality of services as well as new types of services, he said. TRAI Chairman, PD Vaghela said that digital technology is changing service delivery in education, healthcare, agriculture, energy, and other sectors. In this context, he called for an enabling, collaborative approach among various sectors for framing policies and regulations.
India's Own 5G Stack To Be Ready By September To October: Ashwini Vaishnaw
The roll-out of 5G services, expected in the latter part of the year, will enable a new realm in the quality of services as well as new types of services, he said.
www.outlookindia.com