India’s overall exports rise by 23.2% in July to reach record high of $54.95 billion

INDIA’S FOREIGN TRADE: JULY2021
India’s overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in July 2021* are estimated to be USD 54
pib.gov.in
We will well achieve 400 billion USD export target set by Modi, we have already achieved more than 1/3rd of it in 4 months, ever increasing.
We will well achieve 400 billion USD export target set by Modi, we have already achieved more than 1/3rd of it in 4 months, ever increasing.
Merchandise + services combined
India may hit $600 billion in cumulative exports this financial year- for the first time ever! - InventivaIndia, a country known for its exports. Our country exports a wide variety of goods and services to a large number of countries across the world. The exportwww.inventiva.co.in