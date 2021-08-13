What's new

India's overall exports rise by 23.2% in July to reach record high of $54.95 billion

We will well achieve 400 billion USD export target set by Modi, we have already achieved more than 1/3rd of it in 4 months, ever increasing.
Also this
economictimes.indiatimes.com

Forex reserves rise by $889 mn to lifetime high of $621.464 bn

In the reporting week, the increase in the forex kitty was due to a rise in foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, as per weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
 
