India’s overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-August 2022* are estimated to be USD 311.82 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 19.72 per cent over the same period last year. Overall imports in April-August 2022* are estimated to be USD 390.91 Billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 43.78 per cent over the same period last year.Link: https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetail.aspx?PRID=1859234