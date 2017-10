Taken on a 10-year lease from Russia, INS Chakra is currently berthed at Vizag; will sail after repairs Click to expand...

India’s nuclear-powered submarine, INS Chakra, has suffered “some damage” in an accident and could require substantial repair work to get it back in shape.

Repair work on the submarine is likely to be complicated given that the sonar dome is made of titanium, a difficult metal that requires both specialised machinery and manpower to work on.

The story behind the Chakra