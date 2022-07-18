What's new

INDIA's Ola Electric to Build "Largest Cell R&D Facility in Asia"

  • Ola Electric, a Bangalore-based Electric Two Wheeler Manufacturing Company is going to build the “Largest Cell R&D Facility in Asia” named Battery Innovation Center (BIC).
Giving information on Twitter, the CEO of Ola Electric said, “Sharing something I’m personally very passionate about!

Building a state-of-the-art Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Bangalore. BIC will be one of the world’s largest, most advanced cell R&D facilities. 500+ engineers & PhDs, $500mn investment.

Will be up & running next month!”

Ola Electric Cell R&D Facility in Asia Highlights:

  • Physical Characteristics Labs
  • X-Ray Photoelectron spectroscopy machine (XPS)
  • Cell Protoline Lab RH10
  • Double Planetary Mixer
  • Lab Slot DIE Coater
  • Cell Proline LAB RH1
  • Cylindrical Cell Assembly Protoline
  • Computed Tomography (CT)

Pouch Cell Assembly Protoline

  1. Electrode cutting unit
  2. Poush Blister Forming Unit
  3. Cell Filling & Degassing Unit
  4. Poch Sealing Unit
Currently, Ola Electric procures battery cells for its electric scooters from South Korea-based LG Chem. Battery cells are the most expensive component in EVs, and manufacturing them can cut the cost of an electric vehicle by about 30%.

The company aims to develop its in-house capacity by 2026 and recently revealed the firm’s first indigenously manufactured Li-ion cell on Wednesday.

The company will start with an initial cell manufacturing capacity of 20GWh with 60% localization to meet its near-term needs instead of relying solely on LG Chem.

If Bhavish said something huge, most likely it's going to crash. Everyone knows his Ola scooters story. Just look at news, youtube everywhere people are complaining about it.

 

