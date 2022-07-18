INDIA's Ola Electric to Build “Largest Cell R&D Facility in Asia”

INDIAPOSITIVE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 20, 2014
- 8,294
- -19
- Country
-
- Location
-
- Ola Electric, a Bangalore-based Electric Two Wheeler Manufacturing Company is going to build the “Largest Cell R&D Facility in Asia” named Battery Innovation Center (BIC).
Building a state-of-the-art Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Bangalore. BIC will be one of the world’s largest, most advanced cell R&D facilities. 500+ engineers & PhDs, $500mn investment.
Will be up & running next month!”
Ola Electric Cell R&D Facility in Asia Highlights:
- Physical Characteristics Labs
- X-Ray Photoelectron spectroscopy machine (XPS)
- Cell Protoline Lab RH10
- Double Planetary Mixer
- Lab Slot DIE Coater
- Cell Proline LAB RH1
- Cylindrical Cell Assembly Protoline
- Computed Tomography (CT)
Pouch Cell Assembly Protoline
- Electrode cutting unit
- Poush Blister Forming Unit
- Cell Filling & Degassing Unit
- Poch Sealing Unit
The company aims to develop its in-house capacity by 2026 and recently revealed the firm’s first indigenously manufactured Li-ion cell on Wednesday.
The company will start with an initial cell manufacturing capacity of 20GWh with 60% localization to meet its near-term needs instead of relying solely on LG Chem.
Ola Electric to Build "Largest Cell R&D Facility in Asia" - E-Vehicleinfo
Ola Electric, a Banglore-based Electric Two Wheeler Manufacturing Company is going to build the "Largest Cell R&D Facility in Asia"
e-vehicleinfo.com