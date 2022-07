INDIA's Ola Electric to Build “Largest Cell R&D Facility in Asia”

Ola Electric, a Bangalore-based Electric Two Wheeler Manufacturing Company is going to build the “Largest Cell R&D Facility in Asia” named Battery Innovation Center (BIC).

Ola Electric Cell R&D Facility in Asia Highlights:​

Physical Characteristics Labs

X-Ray Photoelectron spectroscopy machine (XPS)

Cell Protoline Lab RH10

Double Planetary Mixer

Lab Slot DIE Coater

Cell Proline LAB RH1

Cylindrical Cell Assembly Protoline

Computed Tomography (CT)

Pouch Cell Assembly Protoline​

Electrode cutting unit Poush Blister Forming Unit Cell Filling & Degassing Unit Poch Sealing Unit

Currently, Ola Electric procures battery cells for its electric scooters from South Korea-based LG Chem. Battery cells are the most expensive component in EVs, and manufacturing them can cut the cost of an electric vehicle by about 30%. The company aims to develop its in-house capacity by 2026 and recently revealed the firm's first indigenously manufactured Li-ion cell on Wednesday. The company will start with an initial cell manufacturing capacity of 20GWh with 60% localization to meet its near-term needs instead of relying solely on LG Chem.