  • Wednesday, July 11, 2018

India's Oil Imports from Iran Fall by 15.9% in June

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by BHarwana, Jul 11, 2018

    New Delhi: India’s oil imports from Iran declined by 15.9% in June, the first month after the US said it would reimpose sanctions on the country, according to data from shipping and industry sources.

    In June, India imported 592,800 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran compared to 705,200 bpd in May, the data showed. The sources declined to be identified.

    India, Iran’s top oil client after China, has asked refiners to look for alternative oil as the nation may have to drastically cut imports from Tehran to comply with the renewed US sanctions.

    The US said it would reimpose the sanctions after withdrawing from a 2015 agreement with Iran, Russia, China and several Western European countries where Iran agreed to curtail its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of earlier sanctions.

    (Reuters)


    https://thewire.in/diplomacy/indias-iranian-oil-imports-in-june-fall-from-may
     
    https://www.business-standard.com/a...ov-4-india-may-get-relief-118071001392_1.html

    US says import of Iranian oil sanctionable from Nov 4; India may get relief

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the import of oil from Iran beginning November 4 will be a sanctionable activity but the US would consider the request for relief from a handful of countries, in an apparent reference to India which is the second largest buyer of Iranian crude.

    Looks like Indian diplomacy is working again.
     
    :pakistan::pakistan::pakistan:
     
    Not much of a decrease. In last round of sanctions till there was a more than 50% decrease.
    Also most of the decrease is because of Russian owned Essar oil reducing Iran imports.

    Funny.
    Pakistan could not even implement a payment mechanism with Iran as Pak banks are scared of US sanctions. Pak does not even import more than $100 million oil from iran because of sanctions and stalled Iran pipeline for US sanctions.

    Also even in non oil trade category, Indian trade with Iran is five times higher than Pak Iran non oil trade.
     
