India's official covid death number is tiny (compared to its normal death rate); but why its crematoriums system cannot handle it?

GS Zhou

GS Zhou

Oct 10, 2015
Before Covid, India's crude death rate is 7.265 per 1,000 people per year (according to the World Bank database, link attached below). For a country with 1.366 billion population, that means 10 million death per year, or 27k death per day.

Death rate, crude (per 1,000 people) - India | Data

Death rate, crude (per 1,000 people) - India from The World Bank: Data
data.worldbank.org data.worldbank.org

India's official death number of Covid currently is around 3k to 4k per day. To the crematoriums, that is a 10% to 15% workload increase compared to the before Covid period. So if before Covid, the crematoriums work 8 hours a day; now it may need to work 10 hours a day to address this additional 10% to 15% growth in demand. I don't think this is something that too difficult to manage. But why the actual pictures we see is so different that the crematoriums has been collapsed due to this 10 to 15% growth in work load?

1620534151577.png
 
V

Vikki

Jan 31, 2018
GS Zhou said:
Because all state govts are giving false figures...besides, many deaths happen at houses which are not counted as people dont report them to authorities.
 
V

Vikki

Jan 31, 2018
Maira La said:
You don't think it has anything to do with Modi's face saving?
No...the numbers are given by all state govts...a few of which are ruled by opposition parties and regional parties...they will do every thing to damage modis image...
They underreport to save their faces...they dont want to be criticised by their people..however nearly all state govts and central govt are facing the anger of people now.
 
