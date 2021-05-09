India's official covid death number is tiny (compared to its normal death rate); but why its crematoriums system cannot handle it?

Death rate, crude (per 1,000 people) - India | Data Death rate, crude (per 1,000 people) - India from The World Bank: Data

Before Covid, India's crude death rate is 7.265 per 1,000 people per year (according to the World Bank database, link attached below). For a country with 1.366 billion population, that means 10 million death per year, or 27k death per day.India's official death number of Covid currently is around 3k to 4k per day. To the crematoriums, that is a 10% to 15% workload increase compared to the before Covid period. So if before Covid, the crematoriums work 8 hours a day; now it may need to work 10 hours a day to address this additional 10% to 15% growth in demand. I don't think this is something that too difficult to manage. But why the actual pictures we see is so different that the crematoriums has been collapsed due to this 10 to 15% growth in work load?