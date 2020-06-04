India's Newest Aircraft Carrier

it completed it's 1st 5 days shake down cruise.
it will likely be commissioned in 2022.
this is a big step forward for India.
and this ship wasn't created to counter Pakistan. but in response to China & the USA.
it will likely be commissioned in 2022.
this is a big step forward for India.
and this ship wasn't created to counter Pakistan. but in response to China & the USA.
India's first indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant successfully completes five-day maiden sea voyage
The aircraft carrier set off on its maiden sea trials, 50 years after its namesake played a major role in the 1971 war. Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles. The IAC is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and it...
economictimes.indiatimes.com