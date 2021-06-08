India’s new supersonic cruise missile with 900km of range

India’s PJ-10 BrahMos supersonic anti-ship cruise missile will have superior power compared to today after undergoing an upgrade. The PJ-10 BrahMos supersonic anti-ship cruise missile is a cooperation product between Russia and India, this weapon is based on the P-800 Oniks prototype, it is similar to the original product from appearance to appearance. basic tactical features.However, to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Missile Technology Control Treaty (MTCR), the range of BrahMos has been reduced to only 290 km compared to over 600 km as in the domestic Russian variant. Despite this, Indian defense officials have always wanted to own a domestic version of BrahMos with the same power as Oniks, their tireless efforts have finally paid off.At the end of December 2016, Russia and India agreed on a plan to extend the range of BrahMos supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles to 600 km. The above agreement is considered full of surprises, and it is clearly a great favor of Moscow with New Delhi.Experts say that, after completing the upgrade process, BrahMos will have combat capabilities not inferior to Oniks serving in the Russian Navy, able to deploy from a much longer distance than the present. , making the opponent extremely difficult to defend.